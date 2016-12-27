Kanye West Shares a Christmas Eve Family Photo

Kim Kardashian West Kanye West Christmas
Kanye West tweeted this family photo from Christmas Eve.
While we haven’t been blessed with the long-awaited annual Kardashian/Jenner family holiday card yet, Kanye West has given us something in the meantime.

Today, the rapper and designer tweeted a photo of his family on Christmas Eve. While it is a bit blurry, we can see that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, wore a gold Rodarte dress paired with mid-calf, lace-up boots. In her arms is 3-year-old North West, who apparently wore a custom Alexander Wang outfit topped off with her favorite Vans sneakers. Kanye West seems to be once again wearing his unreleased Adidas Calabasas sneakers, and 1-year-old son Saint rocks a pair of pint-sized Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.

The family was dressed up for a Christmas Eve bash thrown by Kardashian West’s mom, Kris Jenner. Kardashian West’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe attended, along with half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The extravagant event was well-documented on the family’s social media accounts.

West changed gears today, debuting shocking multicolored hair, and many on social media are comparing his new look to sherbet.

 

