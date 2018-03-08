Opening Ceremony Collaborated With Disney on the Happiest Fashion Show on Earth
Glitter clogs and slides in collaboration with Birkenstock debuted.
Models walked the runway in plaid sets that Cher Horowitz would approve of.
Glitter clogs and slides in collaboration with Birkenstock debuted.
Get ready for rhinestones AND cowgirl boots come fall.
There was plenty of shine and verve on the runways in Paris.
Gym haters, rejoice.
With boots to match.
But there were some equally extreme matches as seen on Kaia Gerber.
And a special performance by an iconic girl group.
The collection was inspired by his current circle of friends.
It might be the most perfect CDG x Nike sneaker yet.
Is Abloh the 2018 fashion equivalent of The Beatles?