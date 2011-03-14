Nina Ricci

Top 20 Shoes from Paris
Luxe materials, rich layering and handcrafted details infused the fall collections in Paris.
Slouchy, lace-up, utility and even sheer boots stole the shows in Paris.
Top buyers weigh in on the fall footwear trends in Paris.
Laurence Dacade doesn’t typically divulge much… Christian Louboutin refuses to slow down…
Designers take fresh directions with one-of-a-kind fall styles.
Since she was a child, Laurence Dacade has been fascinated with footwear.