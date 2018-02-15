Giuseppe Zanotti

FNAA 2014: In Pictures

See the highlights from the Footwear News Achievement Awards, sponsored by Zappos Couture, FFANY and the FDRA. For more on the FNAAs, check out the full post-event coverage.

Designer of the Year: Giuseppe Zanotti

“This profession has changed a lot,” Giuseppe Zanotti declared in his signature staccato over the telephone from a factory in Pascoli, Italy. He would know better than most. With a career spanning more than 30 years and his eponymous label celebrating its 20th in business, the designer is riding high following a minority acquisition by LVMH. Sure, Zanott

Giuseppe Zanotti’s 6-Step Guide to Unleashing Creativity

Here, the designer lets FN into the inner workings of a creative mind. 1. Embrace your nature: “Be passionate, cool and strong.” 2. Watch the clock: “You need to run, but not too fast or without information. You have to wait for the best results.” 3. Get schooled: “Studying is never a waste of time. It’s better to have three or four years of e