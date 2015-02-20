Is Emma Watson Dating Prince Harry? And Are Her Shoes Up to the Task?
Rumor has it “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson and Prince Harry are reportedly dating.
Rumor has it “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson and Prince Harry are reportedly dating.
Emma Watson continues to impress not just on the red carpet, but as she embraces her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations.
The film’s costume designer shares on-set secrets for shoeing Russell Crowe and the rest of the cast.
FN ranks the best footwear looks from the star-studded awards.
Rising footwear stars and established designers shoe the celebs at the irreverent award show Sunday night.
The pop star hits the stage in Phil LaDuca dance shoes.
The designer is taking her retro-inspired designs to the next level by expanding into new markets and opening a branded shop.
Who will we be watching and what will we be wearing next year?
Fashion lovers will find plenty to enjoy in Bruno, Woodstock and more.