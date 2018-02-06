Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Embraces Retro Nike Look In France
She was all about tennis whites when she attended the French Open.
Is Bella Hadid Getting Into Designing Shoes?
“If Mummy lets us,” said the supermodel at the launch of her Chrome Hearts collection at London’s Selfridges.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Showed Even More Skin at Met Gala After-Party
The supermodel duo took the “naked trend” to a whole new level.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Took the Sock Boot to New Heights
Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and the rest of the VS Angels gave a sexy spin to socks and sandals.
Backstage With Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and the Rest of the Angels at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Here’s what went down behind the scenes.
Here’s How the Victoria’s Secret Angels Have Been Preparing for Their Big Day
Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and other models have been taking in the sights of Paris.
Someone Sneaked Into the Cockpit of the Victoria’s Secret Private Jet
Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and friends were in high spirits en route to Paris.
The Fledgling Shoe Line That Caught Bella Hadid’s Eye
The model is a fan of designer Jennifer Chamandi’s new line, which launches Oct. 20.