Inspired by Virginia Woolf, Alexa Chung Delivers a Romantic Spring Footwear Collection
Alexa Chung’s see-now-buy-now spring collection drops in-store this month and offers romantic footwear inspired by Virginia Woolf.
Alexa Chung’s see-now-buy-now spring collection drops in-store this month and offers romantic footwear inspired by Virginia Woolf.
The it-girl made three contemporary styles with the brand, which was established in 1884.
It all started with Preen’s spring ’17 show last month.
Animal print, chic and casual or classic black, Alexa Chung’s been sporting seriously cool footwear at the fall ’15 runway shows.
When going for a “look,” it’s the footwear that complete the ensemble. From red carpets to catwalks to after parties, see our photo gallery of stylish celebrities who know how to work their shoe magic.
When going for a “look,” it’s the footwear that complete the ensemble. From red carpets to catwalks to after parties, see our photo gallery of stylish celebrities who know how to work their shoe magic.
Winter snowstorms threaten more than your travel plans, they can also cramp your style. For winter style inspiration, we found chic celebrity shoe looks for the season.
Don’t let winter snowstorms can put a cramp in your style. See these celebrity shoes for a little inspiration.
Here at FN, we believe that every sartorial effort is made better still by the right shoe choice. Thus, here are a selection of six interesting, unexpected and personality-packed shoes spotted on the style set this week.
They stood out from top to well-shoed toe. Here, 10 boldface names who consistently logged inspired shoe moments.