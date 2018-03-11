What Celebrities Are Wearing at the SXSW Festival

Regina Hall wearing strappy sandals at the Texas Film Awards Gala at SXSW on March 8.

Armie Hammer and wife Jessica Chambers looking stylish at the ‘Final Portrait’ film premiere on March 9.

Emily Blunt wearing a cut-out pale blue dress and gold sandals at the premiere of “A Quiet Place” with husband John Krasinski on March 9.

AJ Michalka wearing peep-toe platform ankle-strap pumps at the “Support the Girls” film premiere on March 9.

Regina Hall wearing black ankle boots at the “Support the Girls” film premiere on March 9.

Brooklyn Decker wearing pointy black leather ankle boots at the “Support the Girls” film premiere on March 9.

Brooklen Decker sporting overalls and pointy white loafer-inspired heels at the Deadline Studio event on March 10.

Emily Blunt rocking silver metallic brogues at the Deadline Studio event on March 10.

Lucy Hale wearing red Giuseppe Zanotti Charline sandals at the Deadline Studio event on March 10.

Olivia Wilde wearing multicolored ankle-strap pumps at the Deadline Studio event on March 10.

Olivia Wilde wearing pink velvet embellished ankle-strap pumps by Chloe Gosselin at the premiere of “A Vigilante” on March 10.