See How These Celebs Avoided Wardrobe Malfunctions on the Red Carpet

Balthazar Getty stands on Donatella Versace’s dress at The Fashion Group International’s 25th Annual Night of Stars.

Balthazar Getty stands on Donatella Versace’s dress at The Fashion Group International’s 25th Annual Night of Stars.

(L-R): Alice Eve, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, who stepped on her dress, and Benedict Cumberbatch at the 2013 “Star Trek: Into Darkness” film premiere in London.

Zoe Saldana steps on her dress at the 2013 “Star Trek: Into Darkness” film premiere in London.

Someone steps on Naomi Watts’ dress at the 2005 Academy Awards.

Beyonce steps on her dress at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Lulu Johnson (R) steps on Betsy Johnson’s dress at 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Christina Ricci steps on her dress alongside Jason Biggs in 2003.

Javine Hylton (L) steps on Kim Cattrall’s dress at the 2005 Glamour Woman of the Year Awards in London.

Cate Blanchett gets help from Leonardo DiCaprio when she steps on her dress at the 2005 Golden Globes.

Donna Karan (L) steps on her dress while walking alongside Demi Moore in 2003.

Debbie Harry steps on her dress at the 2013 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibition.