Shoe of the Week: FN’s Best Picks for Spring 2018

Tamara Mellon is celebrating the beautiful uniqueness of women with the Kaleidoscope heel, debuting for International Women’s Day. The sandals are made with vintage scarves sourced from L.A., and no two are alike. “I believe women are complex — our identities are fluid,” said Mellon. “We reserve the right to change our minds or our shoes whenever we want.”

Paul Andrew will circle the globe in pursuit of dazzling shoes. For resort ’18, his high-throated Sato mule, in silver Milanese satin, was hand-embroidered in India with an overlay of oversized opaque and transparent sequins. The upper then traveled back to Italy, where the final product was constructed.

Talk about hitting all of the trend boxes. For resort ’18, Sergio Rossi’s SR1 collection tapped the mule trend with a refined denim upper, square-toe shape and 63 silver studs applied by hand. Like any good pair of jeans, this refreshed style will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

For resort ’18, Nicholas Kirkwood paid homage to architecture with his Nini sandal, which references the work of Italian architect Carlo Scarpa (specifically on the Olivetti showroom in Venice). With its folded, bleached calf leather upper and embellished block heel, the graphic sandal is ultramodern in all the right ways.

Clashing never looked so good. For resort ’18, Monse’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia toyed with old and new on a leather slingback pump. With its classic houndstooth print and sleek racing-striped strap, this graphic style masters the art of the unexpected. And for an extra creative twist, you can wrap the straps as you wish.

For resort ’18, Bottega Veneta’s botanical prints were inspired by German Renaissance painter Albrecht Dürer. Its python lace-up boot is especially painterly, as each floral design consists of multiple shadings — in fact, the style features more than 30 colors. Call it wearable fine art.

Witness this winning look from Katy Perry Collections. Channeling the pop superstar’s playful wit, the brand delivers a pair of quirky mismatched flats for spring ’18. And while Perry has had a few social media feuds, the Harra style is all about the love with its emoji hugs and kisses.

Talk about a cool ride. Athletic Propulsion Labs transformed its Ascend performance training sneaker for spring ’18 with a luxe calf-hair upper featuring a splatter print. Co-founder Adam Goldston pointed out that each shoe has aunique pattern. “Even the left shoe is different from the right,” he said.

Ever the innovator, Christian Louboutin created the Bazin print for his spring men’s collection using a traditional process in which fabric is coated with dye-resistant wax and dipped in a single color. Once dry, the wax is removed with boiling water, and the process is repeated for each hue. Here, the print is shown to striking effect on the Bruno Crepe canvas chukka boot.

Suit up in Sorel’s Kinetic Sneak women’s style, and weather won’t be a bother in spring ’18. The new water-resistant lifestyle silhouette features a fabric upper with breathable mesh, lined to keep moisture at bay. And a sturdy rubber heel cup is made to handle the splash factor.

Heading into spring ’18, Ugg is showing an abundance of pep, thanks to its playful Cindi sandals featuring supersized yarn pompoms. Under the fringe is a suede slide on a sculpted cork bottom for the true comfort enthusiast. And the cool blue colorway is a perfect match for the season’s denim styles.

Since its founding in 2014, California brand Beek has been hand-making its molded-leather sandals in Guadalajara, Mexico. And for spring ’18, it’s bringing some of the country’s quintessential colors stateside. Take, for instance, this vivid version of the Finch toe-ring style, outfitted with an aqua sole.

Spring is chock-full of architectural heels in every geometric shape, but Solace London’s spherical Sawyer shoe has a hefty form — and function. “We wanted to convey the same message as our ready-to-wear, with bold graphic elements,” said the brand, which presented its first runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Chloe Gosselin lets her shoes shine for themselves this spring. The designer’s emerald suede Sienna mule sparkles with an eye-catching jewelry piece filled with crystals inspired by the colors of a tourmaline stone.