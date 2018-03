A Closer Look at Prabal Gurung’s Statement-Making Fall 2018 Shoes

A metallic gold leather pump with an architectural stacked heel.

A pink leather low stacked heel with a sling back, black shearling ankle detail and red bow accent.

A navy blue leather pump with an inverted heel and blue silk bow.

A white leather ankle boot with a stacked heel with a ball and oval shape.

A grey leather pump with matching silk bow detail.

A peach version of the low stacked heel with a red bow.

A pair of two-tone leather booties.

A gold metallic low pump with golden bow detail.

A red pump with peach bow detailing and an inverted high heel.

A stacked pump with a white shearling upper.

A white version of the ankle wrap stacked pump.

A low stacked sling back heel with shearling detail.

A black-and-white pump with bow accent and a low stacked wooden heel.

A blue suede stacked pump with t-strap and red corded wrap detailing.

A bright red leather pump with an architectrual stacked heel, t-strap and ankle wrap detailing.

A black leather pump with a printed silk bow.

A basic black leather ankle boot with a ball-and-oval stacked heel.

A grey suede version of the ankle bootie.

A polished black leather ankle boot with a brown wood stacked heel.

A peach suede pump with red bow detailing.

A two-tone white ankle boot.

Gigi Hadid opening the Prabal Gurung Fall 2018 show in a pair of shearling-accented stacked-heel pumps.

A red knit sweater dress with feather hemline, paired with pink-and-red bow-accented low heels.

A purple sequin gown and peach-and-red bow-accented shoes.

Black-and-white low pumps paired with a plaid print and shearling.