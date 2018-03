Oscars Through the Years

Kate Winslet attends the 70th Academy Awards in 1998.

Lynda Bird Johnson sits next to George Hamilton in 1966.

Helen Gurley Brown at the Pre Academy Awards party in Los Angeles in 1972.

American musician Sammy Davis, Jr. and his wife Altovise at their post-Academy Awards party in 1972.

American actor George Hamilton and his fiancee Alana Collins attend a post-Academy Awards party thrown by Sammy Davis, Jr in 1972.

Actor Groucho Marx and his wife, Eden Hartford, arriving at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actors Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood arriving at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Singer and actress Diana Ross, wearing a satin three-piece suit, arrives at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actress and singer Liza Minnelli with Desi Arnaz Jr. arriving at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actor James Caan with an unidentified woman arriving at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actress Julie Andrews, wearing a ruffled dress, with husband Blake Edwards arriving at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actress Barbi Benton, wearing a ruffled dress, arrives with Hugh Hefner at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actress Raquel Welch, wearing a shiny sweetheart dress and fur, arrives at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Sonny Bono and Cher, wearing a sheer two piece outfit, arrive at the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Actress Dyan Cannon, wearing a skirtsuit, attends the 45th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Paul Newman laughing with Elizabeth Taylor backstage at the Academy Awards in 1992.

Jack Valenti and Audrey Hepburn backstage at the Academy Awards in 1992.

Linda Hamilton and James Cameron arriving at the Academy Awards in 1992.

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster holding their awards for “Silence of the Lambs” backstage at the Academy Awards in 1992.

Oliver Stone and wife Elizabeth arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Kevin Costner and wife Cindy arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Daryl Hannah arrives at the 1992 Academy Awards.

Sylvester Stallone and date arrive at the 1992 Academy Awards.

Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman arrive at the 1992 Academy Awards.

Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt arrive at the 1992 Academy Awards.

Jessica Tandy and her husband, Hume Cronyn, arrive to the Oscars in 1992.

Geena Davis arrives to the Academy Awards in 1992.

Jodie Foster arrives to the Academy Awards in 1992.

Anjelica Huston arrives to the Academy Awards in 1992.

Whoopi Goldberg and Timothy Dalton arrive to the Academy Awards in 1992.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Liza Minnelli and date arrive to the 1992 Academy Awards.

Mike Myers and Robin Ruzan arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon arrive to the 1992 Academy Award ceremony.

Jack Lemmon arriving to the Academy Awards in 1975.

Sylvester Stallone attends the Academy Awards ceremony in 1977.

Cicely Tyson attends the Academy Awards ceremony in 1977.

Sissy Spacek and husband Jack Fisk attend the Academy Awards ceremony in 1977.

Marty Feldman attends the Academy Awards ceremony in 1977.

Burgess Meredith attending the Academy Awards ceremony in 1977.

Michael Eisner attends the 47th Annual Academy Awards in 1975.

Dyan Cannon and Jennifer Grant attend the 47th Annual Academy Awards.

Sammy Davis, Jr (L) with Robert Blake and their wives Altovise Davis (L) and Sondra Blake attend the 50th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in 1978.

In 1978, Diane Keaton attends the 50th Annual Academy Awards ceremony.

Racquel Welch attends the 50th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in 1978.

Shirley Maclaine attends the 46th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in 1974.