The former “Suits” actress stepped out with Prince Harry for their official engagement photocall sans tights.

Royal expert William Hanson reveals it’s unusual to wear a crossbody bag as Meghan did here in Scotland.

According to Hanson, royals often carry clutch bags to avoid shaking hands.

Markle wore a hunter green crossbody bag from Scottish luxury brand Strathberry.

The Los Angeles-raised starlet wore her hair in a messy bun to visit a radio station with Prince Harry last month.

The royal-to-be also wore her relaxed updo during a trip to the city of Cardiff.

It’s also unsual for a member of the royal family to wear an all-black ensemble outside of somber occasions such as a funeral or remembrance service.