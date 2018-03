Mary J. Blige’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, actress-singer Mary J. Blige sparkled in an Alberta Ferretti column gown, detailed with glittery accents.

Blige made a colorful statement in rainbow-striped heels at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmys Party in 2016.

At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, sheer side panels on Blige’s dress revealed a peek at her Saint Laurent ankle-strap heels.

Blige accented her lacy jumpsuit with a fur coat and strappy Azzedine Alaïa shoes at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

At the 2017 IndieWire Honors, the star went all in on the metallic trend, mixing a silver dress, gold jacket and gold croc-embossed pumps.

At the 2017 Met Gala, Blige’s daring thigh-high slit dress revealed a pair of patent leather platform sandals underneath.

Blige embraced the clear-shoe trend at the 2014 premiere of “Think Like A Man Too,” wearing Gianvito Rossi’s Aurelie PVC-strap sandals.

At the 2015 premiere of “Bessie,” Blige vamped it up in cat-eye glasses and snake-print peep-toes.

At the 2013 Art + Film gala, Blige accessorized her Gucci jumpsuit with black peep-toe shoes.

Dressed in a glittery gown and platform pumps, Blige sparkled from head to toe at the VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul event in 2011.

Blige wore an edgy pair of black lace-up booties at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates ICONS party in 2016.

At the Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! exhibition launch party in 2013, the actress rocked a sleek pair of patent leather boots.

At the 2013 premiere of “Betty & Coretta,” Blige kept things simple in a pair of taupe suede pumps.

The star turned up the glam factor at the 2012 premiere of “Rock of Ages,” wearing a Catherine Malandrino “wet-look” dress and Barbara Bui snakeskin sandals.

Blige went for an all-white look at the 2017 New York Film Festival.

Blige dazzled in a gold sequined Vivienne Westwood Couture gown at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.

At the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Blige topped off her little black dress with a sassy pair of bow-trimmed heels by Chanel.

At the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the actress stepped out in silver pumps featuring cut-out details.

The actress accessorized her one-shoulder dress with Ferragamo peep-toe sandals at the 2010 People’s Choice Awards.