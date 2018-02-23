Celebs Dressed in Matrix-Inspired Outfits

Kris Jenner rocked her signature all-black style with a black overcoat and thigh-high boots.

Lupita Nyong’o in Christian Louboutins and a floor-length jacket.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid wearing Matrix-like shades and long black overcoats.

Rita Ora donned an all-black leather look with simple sandals.

Kim Kardashian went with the traditional “Matrix”-inspired long black coat with PVC mules.

Doutzen Kroes went with a patent leather minidress jacket and no pants.

Bella Hadid in a leather pants and jacket paired with a sleek hairstyle and Liudmila booties.

