Celebs Dressed in Matrix-Inspired Outfits

Kris Jenner rocked her signature all-black style with a black overcoat and thigh-high boots.
Lupita Nyong’o in Christian Louboutins and a floor-length jacket.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid wearing Matrix-like shades and long black overcoats.
Rita Ora donned an all-black leather look with simple sandals.
Kim Kardashian went with the traditional “Matrix”-inspired long black coat with PVC mules.
Doutzen Kroes went with a patent leather minidress jacket and no pants.
Bella Hadid in a leather pants and jacket paired with a sleek hairstyle and Liudmila booties.
Bella Hadid in a patent leather coat and leather knee-high boots.