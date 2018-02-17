Elton John’s Best Shoe Style Through the Years

c

Elton John wears a suit and leather shoes in June 1974.

Rod Stewart (L) and Elton John arrive at the airport in London in 1978.

In 1980, Elton John wears a striped blazer and black pants with shiny Oxfords.

Elton John wears a long jacket, striped pants and black lace-up leather shoes in 1987.

Elton John wears a leather jacket with matching boots in 1988.

At the airport in 1991, Elton John wears a windbreaker and shorts with running sneakers.

Elton John wears colorfully patterned pants with embellished shoes at a 1992 performance.

Elton John wears shiny blue pants and black shoes in 1994.

Elton John (L), wearing a blue suit and python-print shoes with David Furnish in 1996.

Elton John wears a tracksuit and Nike sneakers at Heathrow Airport in 1998.

Elton John wears a shiny suit and black shoes at the Grammys in 2000.

Elton John wears a black suit with matching shoes at Madison Square Garden in 2001.

Elton John sports a khaki suit and brown shoes at the christening of Elizabeth Hurley’s son in 2002.

Elton John wears a silk shirt, striped trousers and black shoes with a neon pink base at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2004.

Elton John wears an eggplant-colored suit and white/red sneakers to the “Today Show” in 2006.

Elton John wears a tracksuit and white sneakers at a 2006 tennis match in Irvine, Calif.