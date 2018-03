Cruz Beckham’s Sporty Street Style

Cruz Beckham mixed it up with a camouflage jacket, palm tree-print hat and Vans checkerboard sneakers in Los Angeles in 2016.

Pictured with his famous dad in New York in February 2018, Cruz sported a pair of monk-strap brogues and bright red socks.

At the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Cruz (R) added a pop of color to his all-black outfit with a pair of Jordan sneakers.

Pictured with sister Harper in Los Angeles in 2015, Cruz accented his shorts-and-tee outfit with bold red Adidas kicks.

Cruz wore a Kiss concert T-shirt and Adidas Tubular sneakers in Los Angeles in 2015.

At the 2015 Burberry Festive Film premiere, Cruz looked cool in jeans, a blazer and white sneakers.

Arriving with his mother in Los Angeles in 2015, Cruz accessorized with red high-top kicks.

The youngest Beckham son wore Yeezy Boost 350 kicks in Los Angeles in 2016.

At the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Cruz rocked bright green Vans sneakers.

Cruz strolled the streets of Los Angeles in 2013 wearing gray Supra hightops.

During a visit to New York in 2014, the teen wore a navy trench coat and brown Chelsea boots.

Cruz (stepped out in a denim jacket, slouchy beanie hat and white lace-up sneakers at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.