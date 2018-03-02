Celebrity Statement Shoes: March 2018

The supermodel wearing clear pointed pumps by Gianvito Rossi in Paris on March 2.
Gigi Hadid wearing her go-to favorite Dr. Martens Lazy Oaf Jungle statement stompers at Breizh in Paris on March 2.
Rita Ora wearing a head-to-toe look straight from the runway from House of Holland’s fall ’18 collection at The Global Awards on March 1.
“Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira wearing eye-catching platform sandals at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 1.
Tiffany Haddish wearing gold metallic Le Silla platforms at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards
Bella Hadid leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.