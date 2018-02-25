9 Times Celebs Wore Flats on the Red Carpet

Gal Gadot wears $50 Aldo sandals on the red carpet at the premiere for “Wonder Woman” in Los Angeles.

Gigi Hadid hits the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2017 wearing Stuart Weitzman flats.

A closer look at Hadid’s flats.

Millie Bobby Brown wears a pink dress with Converse sneakers at the SAG Awards in January 2018.

Uma Thurman steps out in a Chanel couture gown with flat Jimmy Choo sandals at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Nicole Kidman wears gold sandals with a frilly white dress at the “Bewitched” premiere in 2005.

Karlie Kloss wears Chanel flats at the amfAR Gala during the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2014.

Naomie Harris wears an orange lace dress with metallic blue flats on the red carpet at the “Moonlight” premiere in October 2016.

Susan Sarandon looks chic in a pantsuit and black flats at the 2016 premiere of “Cafe Society.”