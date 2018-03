See How Stars Matched Their Outfit to Their Shoes

Gigi Hadid matches pink fur-lined Gucci slides to a pale pink coat.

Gigi Hadid complete’s her pink “Today” show look with pointy Prada spring ’18 kitten heels featuring a pink strap.

Gigi Hadid teams glittery Christian Louboutin mules featuring a pink fur trim with a chunky pink knit turtleneck sweater from 3.1 Phillip Lim in NYC.

Gigi Hadid wears a head-to-toe red outfit complete with patent leather red combat boots from cool-girl brand iRi at Louis Vuitton’s NYC pop-up shop.

Bella Hadid matches velvet yellow Nike Air Force 1 LV8 sneakers to a yellow top paired underneath a denim jacket.

Bella Hadid wears a red sweatshirt and matching skinny jeans slinky red Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Bella completes this ’90s look with pointy black leather Alexander Wang slingbacks.

Bella Hadid pairs black Alchimia Di Ballin Daphne puffer booties with matching scrunchy leather pants and a black leather Stand Stockholm fall ’18 coat featuring hot-pink fur trim.

Hailey Badlwin matches a black Balmain crop top paired with Frame skinny jeans to strappy pointy black Saint Laurent stiletto pumps in NYC this summer.

Hailey Baldwin pairs a white printed Miaou two-piece set with crisp white Isabel Marant sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin matches teal Yeezy Season 2 boots with a Faith Connexion coat paired over an LPA x Revolve set.

Hailey Baldwin teams black Balenciaga Triple S sneakers with a black leather biker jacket, light-wash Balenciaga Tube Buttoned jeans and a black leather Alexander Wang tote.

Kendall Jenner (L) wearing Off-White x Jimmy Choo booties with an Off-White spring ’18 ensemble during NYFW.

Kendall Jenner matches her go-to Givenchy ankle boots with a Balenciaga Hourglass shearling coat and Yeezy Season 5 jeans.

Kendall Jenner pairs a Tom ford blazer white jeans with and white thigh-high booties for an L.A. Clippers game.

Kim Kardashian wearing charcoal Yeezy thigh-high boots with gray jeans and a black zip-up hoodie on a date with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian matches a black vintage Gucci dress to tight black pointy over-the-knee boots.

Kim Kardashian wearing a wine-colored monochromatic ensemble in New York.