Every Time Cardi B Sat in the Front Row at Fall 2018 Shows During New York Fashion Week

Cardi B posing with fiance and rapper Offset at the Prabal Gurug show.
Cardi B poses backstage with Prabal Gurung.
Anna Wintour (L) and Cardi B sitting front-row at Alexander Wang’s final New York Fashion Week show.
The Bronx-born rapper strikes a pose in thigh-high boots at Alexander Wang.
Cardi B sitting front-row at Christian Siriano.
Cardi and Christian Siriano pose on the red carpet.
Cardi wearing black and white knee-high boots at the Jeremy Scott show.
Cardi B in the front row at Jeremy Scott.
Cardi B posing with Jeremy Scott (L) and Steve Aoki.