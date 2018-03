Little fashionistas will find the best of the runway in this fall ’18 design from Nina Kids. The Whitney shoe mixes chunky glitter and embellished patches with the season’s must-have silhouette — the lace-up boot — for a versatile and playful style. “She’ll be wearing this with everything from jeans to flirty skirts. It’s a real look maker,” said chief creative officer Nina Miner.

When Paul Andrew unveils his first runway show as creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo this month in Milan, he’ll present his women’s collection alongside men’s, with footwear that’s equally blended: There are menswear-inspired logo loafers for women and a new men’s evening slipper featuring a “Toes” brocade that depicts women’s shoes from the brand’s museum in Florence.

On a recent trip to Japan’s Osaka, Teshima and Naoshima regions, Mercedes Castillo gleaned plenty of design details from ancient textiles, basket weaving and zen gardens — all of which come together in her new Kriste shoe for pre-fall ’18. The slingback with geometric pin heel has a woven leather upper, trapunto quilting and a resin accent resembling a tranquil garden stone.

Fratelli Rossetti returned to Pitti Uomo (after a six-year hiatus) with a common thread for its fall ’18 footwear. The Milan-based brand used colorful stitching in a zigzag motif on its most iconic styles, including this monk-strap with a maxi fringe, all of which make for a profound statement dress shoe.