What the BAFTAs Red Carpet Used to Look Like

Audrey Hepburn wears a ballgown to the BAFTAs in 1955.
Joan Collins wears an embellished gown in 1987 at the BAFTAs.
Jerry Hall wears a mermaid dress at the BAFTAs in 1989.
Alan Cumming wears a striped shirt, black cropped pants and blue shoes at the BAFTAs in 1994.
Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a sparkly black dress with Mary Jane shoes at the 1994 BAFTAs.
Tommy Hilfiger wears khaki pants and pale blue sneakers at the BAFTAs in 1994.
Mira Sorvino wears a long black gown with gold-toned jewelry at the BAFTAs in 1996.
Kate Winslet wears a blue satin-y dress at the BAFTAs in 1996.
Faye Dunaway wears a black blazer over white slacks, paired with satin white shoes, at the BAFTAs in 1996.