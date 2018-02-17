What the BAFTAs Red Carpet Used to Look Like

Audrey Hepburn wears a ballgown to the BAFTAs in 1955.

Joan Collins wears an embellished gown in 1987 at the BAFTAs.

Jerry Hall wears a mermaid dress at the BAFTAs in 1989.

Alan Cumming wears a striped shirt, black cropped pants and blue shoes at the BAFTAs in 1994.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a sparkly black dress with Mary Jane shoes at the 1994 BAFTAs.

Tommy Hilfiger wears khaki pants and pale blue sneakers at the BAFTAs in 1994.

Mira Sorvino wears a long black gown with gold-toned jewelry at the BAFTAs in 1996.

Kate Winslet wears a blue satin-y dress at the BAFTAs in 1996.