Best Dressed at the 2018 BAFTAs

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown and Charlotte Olympia pumps.
Naomie Harris rocking trousers with an embellished sheer top and pointy-toed pumps.
Lupita Nyong’o wearing a head-turning black gown on the red carpet.
Saoirse Ronan wearing sky-high platform pumps with a fringe-embellished minidress featuring a sheer panel.
Angelina Jolie wearing custom velvet Ralph & Russo gown with pointed satin pumps.
Margot Robbie wearing Givenchy on the red carpet.
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara pose on the BAFTA red carpet.
Emma Roberts wearing pointy black pumps with a plunging dress.
Timothée Chalamet wearing a velvet suit on the red carpet.