Stars Arriving On the Red Carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards

Nicole Kidman in a blue gown with an oversized bow.

Danai Gurira in a strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst.

Emily Blunt in a Victorian-style dress.

Lupita Nyong’o in custom atelier Versace.

Sandra Bullock in a metallic Louis Vuitton dress.

Emma Stone in a Louis Vuitton suit.

Saoirse Ronan in a strapless Calvin Klein dress.

Viola Davis in an all-pink ensemble.

Zendaya in a black tulle gown.

Elisabeth Moss in an off-the-shoulder gown and Brian Atwood shoes.

Helen Mirren in a form-fitting blue dress.

Jane Fonda in a white Balmain gown.

Taraji P. Henson in a revealing black gown.

Gal Gadot in a silver gown by Givenchy.

Maya Rudolph in a turtleneck-style red dress.

Meryl Street in a red V-neck gown.

Salma Hayek in a shimmering Gucci dress.

Allison Williams in a nude Armani Prive couture gown with Brian Atwood shoes.

Gina Rodriguez in a Zuhair Murad gown.

Laura Dern in a single-shoulder gown by Calvin Klein By Appointment.

Mary J. Blige in a sequined Versace gown.

St. Vincent in a little black dress by Saint Laurent.

Jennifer Garner in a bright blue number.

Margot Robbie in an off-the-shoulder gown by Chanel.

Greta Gerwig in a mango-colored gown by Rodarte.

Timothee Chalamet in a white suit and brown boots.

Tiffany Haddish in a traditional Eritrean gown.

Jennifer Lawrence in a metallic Dior dress.

Kelly Ripa in a black gown with a multicolored train and Mark Consuelos in a dark blue tuxedo.

Allison Janney in a bright red Reem Acra gown.

Chelsea Peretti in a velvet number and Jordan Peele in a black and white tuxedo.

Maria Menounos in a strapless black gown.

Zoey Deutch in an eco-friendly Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.

Bianca Blanco in a gown with a thigh-high slit.

Beanie Feldstein in an ombré gown.

Ashley Judd in a violet Badgley Mischka dress and Mira Sorvino in a Romona Keveža Collection gown.

Abbie Cornish in a nude gown.

Tom Holland in a double-breasted tux.