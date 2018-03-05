FIDM 2018 Art of Costume Design Featuring Oscar-Nominated Costumes

“Beauty and the Beast” costumes by Jacqueline Durran on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Phantom Thread” costumes by Mark Bridges, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design, on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Tulip Fever” costumes by Michael O’Connor on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Battle of the Sexes” costumes by Mary Zophres on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“I, Tonya” costumes by Jennifer Johnson on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Lady Bird” costumes by April Napier on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” costumes by Lisa Lovaas on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“The Shape of Water” costumes by Luis Sequeira, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design, on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” costumes by Laura Jean Shannon on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Wonderstruck” costumes by Sandy Powell costumes on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Okja” costumes by Catherine George and Se-yeon Choi on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Darkest Hour” costumes by Jacqueline Durran, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design, on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Victoria & Abdul” costumes by Consolata Boyle, Academy Award nominee for Costume Design, on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Girls Trip” costumes by Danielle Hollowell on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Wonder Woman” costumes by Lindy Hemming on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“The Greatest Showman” costumes by Ellen Mirojnick on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Thor: Ragnorok” costumes by Mayes C. Rubeo on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Dunkirk” costumes by Jeffrey Kurland on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“It” costumes by Janie Bryant on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” costumes by Michael Kaplan on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“The Beguiled” costumes by Stacey Battat on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Blade Runner 2049” costumes by Renée April on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” costumes by Arianne Phillips on display at FIDM’s 2018 Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition.