Prada Hit by Luxury Market Slowdown, but CEO Remains Hopeful
CEO Patrizio Bertelli said that he expects the brand to grow in 2018.
CEO Patrizio Bertelli said that he expects the brand to grow in 2018.
Emeril Lagasse’s daughters have been busy in the kitchen themselves.
Daniel Rubin talks about conquering the complex market.
“Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike had people buzzing last week — and not just because of her new movie’s dark content.
As luxury footwear continues to fuel retail, top buyers sound off on the major hits from Europe.
One California entrepreneur is tackling comfort from the bottom up.
New line from Chris Margetts debuts with a focus on men’s luxe sandals.
Retailers weigh in on the hot brands and must-have trends.
The CEO is on a quest to bring Sole Society to a broader audience.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute welcomed the fashion elite in standout footwear on Monday.