Burberry Saw $1.65 Billion in Revenues in First Half
Revenue in the six months to Sept. 30 was up 9% as new CEO Marco Gobbetti commited fully to luxury.
Revenue in the six months to Sept. 30 was up 9% as new CEO Marco Gobbetti commited fully to luxury.
The space will also host a photography exhibit called “Here We Are” alongside a pop-up café and bookshop.
GBL had taken an initial 3 percent stake in the British brand in March and has also taken a stake in Adidas.
He will continue as chief creative officer and take on the new title of president in July.
Sales for the year were down 10.4% on a reported basis.
The new appointments hail from Christian Dior and Net-a-Porter respectively.
Moore’s sculptures were the inspiration behind the label’s February 2017 collection, its second see-now, buy-now outing.
Underlying revenue in the six months to Sept. 30 fell 4 percent.
The British brand’s shares, up 6 percent, seem to be reacting to the rumors.
Retail revenue climbed 11 percent, plus more on the see-now, buy-now success story.