How Burberry’s Partnership With Farfetch Will Dramatically Bolster Business
The brand said its own technology will be integrated into the Farfetch operating system.
The brand said its own technology will be integrated into the Farfetch operating system.
Revenue in the six months to Sept. 30 was up 9% as new CEO Marco Gobbetti commited fully to luxury.
The space will also host a photography exhibit called “Here We Are” alongside a pop-up café and bookshop.
He will continue as chief creative officer and take on the new title of president in July.
The new appointments hail from Christian Dior and Net-a-Porter respectively.
Designers pulled out all the stops.
Moore’s sculptures were the inspiration behind the label’s February 2017 collection, its second see-now, buy-now outing.
The British brand’s shares, up 6 percent, seem to be reacting to the rumors.
Fashion week and the red carpet collided this weekend, as London Fashion Week got underway just as the Oscars 2015 aired on Sunday night.
Campbell returns to Burberry in the spring/summer ’15 campaign alongside some other very famous faces, including Jourdan Dunn and musicians George Barnett and George Le Page.