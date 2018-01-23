The 4 Biggest Shoe Trends From Paris Men’s Fashion Week
Including sneakers and Gen-Z yellow.
Retail professionals from eBay and DNA Footwear weigh in.
Artisanal techniques and luxurious details elevated the everyday shoe and rendered it far from ordinary.
Meet the crossover shoe: multitasking footwear that works just as hard as you do and looks just as great doing it.
Pusha T’s stylist offers up six tips for men to keep top-of-mind.
Cottweiler, Charles Jeffrey, A-Cold-Wall and Liam Hodges were among the winners.
The brand’s spring collection is all about bright, fun color.
From Chanel to Burberry, these are the styles that will be big this year.