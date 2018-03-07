Street Style Took a Cue From a ’70s Disco at Paris Fashion Week
Shoes from designer Alfredo Martinez look just like a mirrored ball.
Shoes from designer Alfredo Martinez look just like a mirrored ball.
You have to see Miu Miu’s sneaker-heel hybrid.
Dad sneakers were, of course, a favorite.
Dad sneakers were still going strong.
New shoes from Louis Leeman, Duke & Dexter, Grenson and more at Pitti Uomo, modeled by the men behind the brands.
Photographer Jason Jean captured the trendy Triple S, trainers from Dolce & Gabbana and much more.
Gucci and Prada were part of some of the best looks.
White boots were a major theme.
This year the looks were as flawless as one would expect among the congregation of the world’s chicest, who showed off a few key trends from city to city.