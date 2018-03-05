Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Chinese Companies Making Major Investments in European Luxury Fashion Brands
China-based conglomerates are upping the ante on luxury investments.
Why Fosun’s Buyout Won’t Be a Quick Fix for Lanvin
The Chinese firm will need to think long term.
Chinese Firm Fosun Buys a Majority Stake in Lanvin
The bidding war is over.
French Grocer to Buy Online Shoe Retailer Sarenza in Digital Push
Exclusive negotiations are underway.
VF Shares Tank As Q4 Results Miss the Mark; Company Announces Plans to Sell Nautica
The company has been cleaning up its portfolio recently.
Genesco Moves to Offload Struggling Lids Business & Focus on Journeys, Footwear
Genesco has struggled for several years with weakness at Lids.
Are Sneaker Resellers the Next Big Target on the M&A Front?
Experts weigh in.
Lanvin Has Reportedly Found an Investor in Chinese Conglomerate Fosun
But “nothing is official for the moment,” said one source.
Chinese Textile Giant Buys Bally in Latest Global Shopping Move
The Chinese parent of SMCP and Trinity is rapidly snapping up European high-street and heritage brands.