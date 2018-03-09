Studded Sneakers and Red Suede Slip-Ons Give Guys New Shoe Options for Prom Season
Promwear shoes now include high-end kicks to a pair of gold slip-ons.
Promwear shoes now include high-end kicks to a pair of gold slip-ons.
The collection’s three styles launched today.
A treat for your feet.
Roughly 1,000 male customers were surveyed.
Cleaning winter boots before storing them away can save time and money next season.
Styles that will take you from the party to the afterparty and back to work in the morning.
Styles you’ll be able to wear confidently — and more importantly, comfortably — when you tie the knot.
The designer’s first runway show as creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo will take place this month in Milan.
Sin City is upping the ante in athletics.
The show toasted its “Glass Slipper” booth award winners on Wednesday.