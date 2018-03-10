10 Former Celebrity Shoe Brand Ambassadors: Where Are They Now?
Some have found even more fame, while others have faced scandal and controversy.
Some have found even more fame, while others have faced scandal and controversy.
Blame digital disruption.
And it’s working for them.
Five new Crazy sneaker styles will be released Feb. 15.
The iconic comfort brand is reintroducing itself with a new ad campaign.
The brand ambassador is the face of the spring 2018 Always Classic campaign.
Finally, a cast of real, everyday people.
Sirokai said she looks up to Hadid.
One expert urges businesses to study the behaviors and demographics of audiences on each platform.