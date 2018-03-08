Top 6 Trends of Paris Fashion Week for Fall 2018
Get ready for rhinestones AND cowgirl boots come fall.
Get ready for rhinestones AND cowgirl boots come fall.
There was plenty of shine and verve on the runways in Paris.
Gym haters, rejoice.
With boots to match.
A sharp, futuristic way of tailoring from fashion’s buzziest label.
But there were some equally extreme matches as seen on Kaia Gerber.
And a special performance by an iconic girl group.
The collection was inspired by his current circle of friends.
The designer took an unexpected turn for fall — and hosted a surprise guest at his Paris Fashion Week presentation at The Ritz.
It might be the most perfect CDG x Nike sneaker yet.