Executive Moves

Industry Moves: Salvatore Ferragamo President Ferruccio Ferragamo Assumes Interim CEO Role
Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — find out all the industry moves in one place, brought to you by FN.
Givenchy’s former leading man succeeds Christopher Bailey in the new role.
Introducing a new type of executive.
He succeeds Pietro Beccari as Fendi’s new top man.
The Italian luxury brand parts ways with veteran EVP and chief consumer officer Micaela Le Divelec.
She’s headed the namesake brand for 37 years.
She’s the new SVP of global brand marketing and communications.
She joins from a five-year stint at Bergdorf Goodman.
The current climate is putting pressure on companies to act quickly to prevent public backlash following workplace misconduct.