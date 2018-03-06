Collaborations

New Multibrand Luxury Shoe Site By My Theresa Founders to Debut
The latest project from MyTheresa.com founders is the e-com site your feet have been waiting for.
The latest project from MyTheresa.com founders is the e-com site your feet have been waiting for.
Maria Buccellati and Giuseppe Zanotti will toast their glam new sandal at a private PFW event tonight.
Christian Louboutin is leading the pack.
The collection includes more than 300 items, including apparel, accessories and home goods.
The red-sole brand has inked a licensing deal with Spain’s Puig.
Ruthie Davis and Disney teamed up for another Disney Princess shoe collection.
See the singer’s exclusive sneaker style here.
The goal of the collaboration is to “empower women and girls in the pursuit of their dreams.”
It’s Kith’s first exclusive collection with Net-a-Porter.
A new look from Abloh’s coveted collection.