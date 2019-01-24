These 7 Chic Boots Are up to 50 Percent Off at Nordstrom

If you love a good deal, head to Nordstrom ASAP. For a limited time, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off hundreds of footwear styles, including a range of chic boots to update your wardrobe. From wear-with-everything knee-highs to cozy shearling-lined booties perfect for battling cold weather, shop our favorite boot styles from the sale below.

Naturalizer Varuna 2 Waterproof Lace-Up Bootie

This hiking-inspired style gets a chic update with a soft suede exterior and cozy faux-shearling lining.

Naturalizer Varuna 2 waterproof lace-up bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Naturalizer Varuna 2 Waterproof Lace-Up Bootie, $136 (was $170).

Sam Edelman Valda Knee-High Boot

You can’t go wrong with a pair of black knee-high boots, which will work with practically any outfit in your closet.

Sam Edelman Valda knee-high boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Sam Edelman Valda Knee-High Boot, $90 (was $225).

Cole Haan Laree Stretch Bootie

Subtle hardware on the heel offers eye-catching detail in this sleek sock bootie.

Cole Haan Laree stretch bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Cole Haan Laree Stretch Bootie, $170 (was $250).

Calvin Klein Nanuka Bootie

Complete with Western seaming, a vibrant suede finish and sharply pointed toe, this Calvin Klein bootie offers the perfect mix of retro and modern vibes.

Calvin Klein Nanuka bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Calvin Klein Nanuka Bootie, $118-$130 (was $170).

Halogen Lily Buckle Bootie

Add some edge to feminine outfits with this stud- and buckle-embellished look.

Halogen Lily buckle bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Halogen Lily Buckle Bootie, $60 (was $150).

Tony Blanco Frappe Bootie

If you’re craving some serious height, this Tony Blanco boot is a great choice. It offers a 5-inch heel to make your legs look infinitely long, plus an asymmetrical topline for an arty touch.

Tony Blanco Frappe bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Tony Blanco Frappe Bootie, $86 (was $213).

Kenneth Cole Hayes Bootie

For a fun twist on a classic look, try these ankle boots from Kenneth Cole featuring a slanted side zipper.

Kenneth Cole Hayes bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Kenneth Cole Hayes Bootie, $114 (was $190).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

7 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

9 Cozy Winter Boots Under $110 on Amazon

How to Wear Midcalf Boots