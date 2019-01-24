These Are the Best Super Bowl Commercials Featuring Your Favorite Athletes

Super Bowl LIII is fast approaching, and in advance of the game on Feb. 4, brands are starting to release their star-studded commercials.

One already turning heads? A Bumble ad starring tennis champion Serena Williams. In the video, the Nike athlete discusses how she is “just as strong and just as smart and just as savvy and just as businesslike as any other male in this world.”

As a 23-time Grand Slam winner and the highest-paid female athlete in the world, Williams is a perfect choice for Bumble, a dating app that allows women to make initial contact.

It comes as no surprise that all-time NBA great and Jordan Brand billionaire Michael Jordan is the face behind two of the most influential commercials featuring sports stars set to air during the game.

In 2003, a 39-year-old Jordan squared off against the 23-year-old version of himself in a Gatorade advertisement.

The Chicago Bulls legend made another big impact 10 years earlier in a McDonald’s commercial, where he and on-court rival Larry Bird engaged in a shooting contest for a Big Mac. The catchphrase “Nothing but net” — familiar to even the most casual of basketball fans — was part of what made this ad stand out.

In 2010, Nike athlete LeBron James and Adidas star Dwight Howard remade the legendary McDonald’s commercial to fans’ delight, proving the longevity of the initial face-off between Jordan and Bird.

As one of the NBA’s most popular stars, James has made other successful Super Bowl commercial appearances. The 2017 Sprite ad that he starred in alongside rapper Lil Yachty — titled “Wanna Sprite” — became fodder for memes that year.

Of course, sportswear brands have also made their impact during the big game. Reebok pulled off a very memorable ad in 2003 without even using a professional athlete. A commercial starring a fictional character known as “Terry Tate: Office Linebacker” had football fans going crazy.

