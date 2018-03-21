7 Bright, Bold Shoe Styles to Get You in the Springtime Spirit

The weather in many regions may not have gotten the memo yet, but spring has finally arrived.

Despite ongoing snow and numbing temperatures along the U.S. East Coast and cities worldwide such as Paris and London, spring officially started yesterday. The sun isn’t burning bright just yet, and flowers may not be blooming outside in much of the country, but why not put a sunny spirit into your step nonetheless?

Here are seven bold shoe styles that will do the trick.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180 Sneakers

These fluorescent color-blocked sneakers are one of three style in the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus x Nike collaboration, which launched last month. Like a flourishing cherry blossom tree, the mesh and felt style is set in laser pink and solar red, while black provides a dark contrast.

Reinaldo Lourenço Printed Pumps

This canvas pump by Brazilian-designer Reinaldo Lourenço features an allover print that evokes a vintage sentiment.

Maison Margiela Laser-Cut Leather Western Boots

As the Western boot trend begins to rev up, Barney’s Warehouse is already offering a multicolored pair from Maison Margiela that is 60% off of its original price. But wait, there’s more. The laser-cut style is an additional 50% off, taking it down to $319.50, from $1,590.

Sophia Webster Jumbo Lilico Floral-Appliquéd Leather Sandals

From the fanciful world of Sophia Webster comes a 3-D sandal in full bloom. The leather Jumbo Lilico heels feature vivid floral appliqués.

Sergio Rossi Printed Pumps

Like cotton candy at a spring carnival, Sergio Rossi’s metallic leather pumps are covered with geometric shades of bubble-gum pink, fuchsia and powder blue.

Christian Louboutin May Wong Brocade Fur-Trim Booties

Stay prepared for the cold with the fur trim on these Christian Louboutin booties while adding color into the atmosphere via the florid brocade design.

Jimmy Choo x Off-White Sara 100 Floral Jacquard Boots

A floral jacquard print on this quilted boot answers both winter’s lingering cold and spring’s botanical aesthetic all at once.

