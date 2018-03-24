These Women’s Shoe Styles are Inspired by a Colorful Basket of Easter Eggs

Easter is just a hop, skip and jump away, and thoughts of colorful Easter eggs and jelly beans are dancing in my head. In order to fashionably greet the holiday, fill a basket full of shoes in fun pastels and rich brights. Choose from millenial pink, lilac, and baby blue. Or, for those who want to make a bolder statement, opt for orange, yellow and green.
Color is not the only thing to keep in mind when getting ready for the holiday. Consider your day’s activities. If heading for an elegant brunch, there are mid-heel pumps and sandals from Michael Michael Kors and Vince Camuto. If heading out for a picnic in the park, take things more casually with a sneaker from Superga or flip-flop from OluKai. And since April showers often bring May flowers, be prepared with a cozy rain boot from Ugg.
Shoes also make great Easter gifts. Not only are they calorie free, they can be enjoyed long after the Cadbury creme eggs have been eaten.
Here, are FN’s picks for a fashionable Easter.
1. OluKai Kulapa Kai
The classic thong is revisited in a vegan-friendly style with compresson molded EVA midsole and soft contoured footbed for support.
2. David Tate Spring
A platform wedge sandal features a matching floral ornament and adjustable buckle close.
3. Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump
This tapered-toe high heel pump takes a comfort turn with a lightly padded insole and flexible rubber outsole.
4. Superga Cottonmelangeu Sneaker
The classic lace-up style gets a spring update in pale yellow that picks up a color-cued bottom.
5. Ugg Sienna Rain Boot
A mid-calf style in glossy rubber features a cozy lining made from genuine shearling.
6. Charles David Nicki Perforated Open Toe Mule
A slide with abstract floral and scalloped toplinis is set on a tapered mid-heel.
7. Vince Camuto Payto Ankle Strap Sandal
This ankle strap design opens up with generous geometric cutout, Khen set on a mid-covered heel.
Want more?
4 Hot London Runway Trends You’ll Be Wearing This Fall
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Invitations Reveal Traditional Dress Code
10 Dressy Kids’s Shoes for a Picture-Perfect Easter