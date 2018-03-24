These Women’s Shoe Styles are Inspired by a Colorful Basket of Easter Eggs

Easter is just a hop, skip and jump away, and thoughts of colorful Easter eggs and jelly beans are dancing in my head. In order to fashionably greet the holiday, fill a basket full of shoes in fun pastels and rich brights. Choose from millenial pink, lilac, and baby blue. Or, for those who want to make a bolder statement, opt for orange, yellow and green.

Color is not the only thing to keep in mind when getting ready for the holiday. Consider your day’s activities. If heading for an elegant brunch, there are mid-heel pumps and sandals from Michael Michael Kors and Vince Camuto. If heading out for a picnic in the park, take things more casually with a sneaker from Superga or flip-flop from OluKai. And since April showers often bring May flowers, be prepared with a cozy rain boot from Ugg.

Shoes also make great Easter gifts. Not only are they calorie free, they can be enjoyed long after the Cadbury creme eggs have been eaten.

Related News Asos Misspelled 17,000 Bags With a Major Typo — and Shut Down Twitter Trolls in the Best Way Kenneth Cole Teams With Global Brands to Fuel International Growth

Here, are FN’s picks for a fashionable Easter.

1. OluKai Kulapa Kai

OluKai Kulapa Kai CREDIT: Courtesy of OluKai

The classic thong is revisited in a vegan-friendly style with compresson molded EVA midsole and soft contoured footbed for support.

2. David Tate Spring

David Tate Spring CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

A platform wedge sandal features a matching floral ornament and adjustable buckle close.

3. Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump

MICHAEL Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

This tapered-toe high heel pump takes a comfort turn with a lightly padded insole and flexible rubber outsole.

4. Superga Cottonmelangeu Sneaker

Superga 2750 Cottonmelangeu Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

The classic lace-up style gets a spring update in pale yellow that picks up a color-cued bottom.

5. Ugg Sienna Rain Boot

Ugg 'Sienna' Rain Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A mid-calf style in glossy rubber features a cozy lining made from genuine shearling.

6. Charles David Nicki Perforated Open Toe Mule

Charles by Charles David Nicki Perforated Open Toe Mule CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A slide with abstract floral and scalloped toplinis is set on a tapered mid-heel.

7. Vince Camuto Payto Ankle Strap Sandal

Vince Camuto CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

This ankle strap design opens up with generous geometric cutout, Khen set on a mid-covered heel.

Want more?

4 Hot London Runway Trends You’ll Be Wearing This Fall

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Invitations Reveal Traditional Dress Code

10 Dressy Kids’s Shoes for a Picture-Perfect Easter