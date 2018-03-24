These Women’s Shoe Styles are Inspired by a Colorful Basket of Easter Eggs

Check Out the New FN!

Vince Camuto
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Easter is just a hop, skip and jump away, and thoughts of colorful Easter eggs and jelly beans are dancing in my head. In order to fashionably greet the holiday, fill a basket full of shoes in fun pastels and rich brights. Choose from millenial pink, lilac, and baby blue. Or, for those who want to make a bolder statement, opt for orange, yellow and green.

Color is not the only thing to keep in mind when getting ready for the holiday. Consider your day’s activities. If heading for an elegant brunch, there are mid-heel pumps and sandals from Michael Michael Kors and Vince Camuto. If heading out for a picnic in the park, take things more casually with a sneaker from Superga or flip-flop from OluKai. And since April showers often bring May flowers, be prepared with a cozy rain boot from Ugg.

Shoes also make great Easter gifts. Not only are they calorie free, they can be enjoyed long after the Cadbury creme eggs have been eaten.

Here, are FN’s picks for a fashionable Easter.

1. OluKai Kulapa Kai

OluKai Kulapa Kai, flipflops
CREDIT: Courtesy of OluKai

The classic thong is revisited in a vegan-friendly style with compresson molded EVA midsole and soft contoured footbed for support.

Buy: OluKai Kulapa Kai $65
2. David Tate Spring

David Tate Spring
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

A platform wedge sandal features a matching floral ornament and adjustable buckle close.

Buy: David Tate Spring $98.95
3. Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump

MICHAEL Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

This tapered-toe high heel pump takes a comfort turn with a lightly padded insole and flexible rubber outsole.

Buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump $74.25
4. Superga Cottonmelangeu Sneaker

Superga 2750 Cottonmelangeu Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

The classic lace-up style gets a spring update in pale yellow that picks up a color-cued bottom.

Buy: Superga 2750 Cottonmelangeu Sneaker $84.95
5. Ugg Sienna Rain Boot

Ugg 'Sienna' Rain Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A mid-calf style in glossy rubber features a cozy lining made from genuine shearling.

Buy: Ugg 'Sienna' Rain Boot $64.95
6. Charles David Nicki Perforated Open Toe Mule

Charles by Charles David Nicki Perforated Open Toe Mule
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A slide with abstract floral and scalloped toplinis is set on a tapered mid-heel.

Buy: Charles by Charles David Mule $99.95
7. Vince Camuto Payto Ankle Strap Sandal

Vince Camuto
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

This ankle strap design opens up with generous geometric cutout, Khen set on a mid-covered heel.

Buy: Vince Camuto Payto Ankle Strap Sandal $99
