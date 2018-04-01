6 Fashionable Women’s Arch Support Sandals You Can Buy Now to Alleviate Foot Pain

Spring has arrived, and time to treat your feet to some fresh air after being cooped up in a pair of boots all winter. But, with the freedom to wiggle your toes, can come foot issues. Since many sandals don’t offer the support closed shoes do, it’s important to do your homework before heading out sandal shopping. Consider a pair of sandals with built-in arch support, often mimicking the benefits of an over-the-counter orthotic without having to pay the added price.

Even if you have not experienced foot or heel pain, arch support sandals can enhance your comfort experience. According to The Insole Store, arch supports can help align the foot, to help alleviate pain in the knees and lower back in addition to the feet. Bottom line, they can help align the body head to toe.

Here, FN has curated some of the most fashionable arch support sandals for spring into summer.

Related News How to Buy Fall's Hottest Shoe Trends Right Now I Tried This Foot Spray to Keep My Feet From Hurting in Heels & It Was Life-Changing

1. Vionic Pippa

VIONIC Pippa CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

A rose gold flip-flop with knotted vamp incorporates a footbed that hugs the arches for support and natural alignment.

2. Naot Peyton

Naot Peyton CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Lightweight cork cushions the footbed of strappy wedge sandal made in Israel.

3. Birkenstock Linnea

Birkenstock Linnea CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

The iconic German brand adds its iconic cork footbed to a gladiator sandal hat buckles up the leg.

4. Spenco Kholo Tribal Slide

Spenco Kholo Tribal Slide CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

This beach-friendly style features a synthetic fabric, easy hook-and-loop closure, and deep heel cup to promote stability and motion control.

5. Band of Gypsies Move Over Slide

An antique denim criss-cross slide incorporates a contoured footbed, then adds rope detailing for an espadrille effect.

Band of Gypies Move Over Slide Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

6. Hunter Original Slide Sandal

Hunter Original Slide Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A water-resistant slide with fun floral design picks up a cushioned contoured footbed.

Want more?

This Harvard Doctor Explains Why Wearing Heels Causes More Damage Than You Thought and How to Find the Right Shoes

Bottoms Up: These Sandals Are Made From Recycled Wine Corks

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off California-Cool Style in Fluffy Birkenstocks & Midriff-Baring Look