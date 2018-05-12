6 Comfortable Walking Shoes to Take You Through a Day of Exploring

Check Out the New FN!

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Getting ready for a summer getaway, or perhaps planning a staycation? If exploring is part of your itinerary, you’ll likely need a pair of walking shoes to help you comfortably navigate a day of sightseeing or light trekking.

While lots of shoe brands today offer styles with comfort elements, core comfort brands tend to put more R&D into their products for a higher level of performance. Here, FN has curated men’s and women’s walking styles that can go the distance.

1. Women’s Mephisto Allrounder Lets Go

This color-blocked athleisure style delivers comfort with a sock-like collar that hugs the ankle, as well as a removable cushioned footbed and lightweight rubber outsole.

Women’s Mephisto Allrounder Lets Go

 

2. Women’s Ecco Bluma Summer Ballerina

Ecco’s classic ballet style is light and breezy, designed with a soft microfiber upper, removable cushioned insole and internal wedge for some hidden height.

Women’s Ecco Bluma Summer Ballerina

 

3. Women’s Teva Encanta Sandal

Underfoot comfort and support is delivered through a contoured leather Poron footbed, while the sole is made of durable rubber.

Women’s Teva Encanta Sandal

 

4. Men’s Clarks UnCoast Lace

This hybrid sneaker-shoe features an OrthoLite footbed for enhanced cushioning and rubber outsole with Clarks Wavewalk proprietary technology that allows the foot to naturally roll, reducing shock.

Men’s Clarks UnCoast Lace

 

5. Men’s Hush Puppies Expert MT Slip-on

A leather-and-mesh upper allows feet to breath, while a rubber outsole adds a natural bounce underfoot.

Men’s Hush Puppies Expert MT Slip-on

 

6. Men’s Vivobarefoot Primus Lux WP Leather

Get a natural feeling underfoot with this minimalist style set on an ultra-thin, puncture-resistant PRO4 outsole for lasting durability.

Men’s Vivobarefoot Primus Lux WP Leather

 

