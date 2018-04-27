6 Cute Clogs to Buy Now That Were Made in America

While the vast majority of footwear is manufactured overseas, a number of skilled shoemakers continue to craft stylish looks here in the States.

Los Angeles, in particular, has become a haven for artisans, such as longtime designer Calleen Cordero and newer brands including Zuzii and Bryr Studio, who specialize in the classic clog, though with a definitive style twist.

Below are several made-in-America clogs that explore current trends such as menswear influences, the ever-popular mule and unexpected metallics. And all of them are available to buy now.

1. Bryr Studio Sofie Bootie

Bryr Studio, based in L.A., has put a menswear spin on the classic wooden clog look with this kiltie-embellished, laceup style.





2. Zuzii Slide Clog

Zuzii offers made-to-order sandals in Los Angeles, utilizing wood bottoms carved by artisans in Europe and fine Italian leathers. This pastel mauve suede slide is sure to be a hit this season.





3. Salpy Greta Mule

Handcrafted in Southern California, Salpy’s Greta style features a carved wood heel and comes with a range of luxurious uppers, including this camel-colored calf hair.





4. Sbicca Logan clog

As a nearly 100-year-old company, California-based Sbicca has a long history of crafting boho-chic footwear, such as this chunky sandal style.





5. Sven Strappy Sandal

Based in Minnesota, the Sven brand is a master at winter clog boots but also has a wide selection of sandals. Case in point: this unique metallic style with straps that go from thin to wide.





6. Calleen Cordero Kimi Clog

This glittery navy retro slide from L.A.-based designer Calleen Cordero pairs well with flared denim looks.





Want More?

6 Must-Have Men’s Sandals to Buy Now for Spring

6 Fashionable Women’s Shoes for Spring With Comfortable Wide Toe Boxes