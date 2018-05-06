6 Colorful Slip-Resistant Nursing Clogs to Buy

Know a nurse you want to thank for their service? Now’s the time, with today’s kickoff of National Nurses Week. The annual event winds down on May 12, birthday of Florence Nightingale, a British nurse who is credited with the founding of modern nursing.

Since the days of Nightingale, who died in 1910, the role of the nurse has greatly expanded. Once viewed as a subordinates in the field of health care, these medical professionals have evolved into full and essential partners on interdisciplinary health care teams, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to health.

Modern nursing has taken on a fresh look. Gone are the days of head-to-toe white, with colorful uniforms and scrubs now taking its place, footnoted with classic clogs in fun patterns and prints. These novel looks are packed with all the features necessary to keep nurses safe and comfortable on the job, from lightweight slip-resistant outsoles to cushioned footbeds, antimicrobial linings and stain-resistant uppers.

Here, FN celebrates today’s nurses with some fashionable and functional footwear choices.

1. SoftWalk Grey’s Anatomy Meredith Sport

The clog features a cushioned collar for enhanced comfort, breathable antimicrobial lining and removable contoured footbed.

2. Dansko Professional Clog

The stapled clog design features a polyurethane outsole for shock absorption and flexibility, and the easy-to-clean leather upper carries the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

3. Klogs Naples Clog

This lightweight side-gored style offers a customized fit, while an antimicrobial latex-free footbed keeps feet fresh and dry.

4. Sanita Original Professional Fresco

Awarded the Seal of Acceptance by the American Podiatric Medical Association, the clog features a flexible polyurethane outsole, breathable leather lining and stapled construction for lasting wear.

5. Alegria Keli Professional

A removable footbed combines cork, latex and memory foam for a personalized, comfortable fit, while a polyurethane sole is engineered to reduce pressure on the central metatarsal and heel, absorbing shock.

6. Nurse Mates Faxon

This slip-on sneaker style incorporates an ergonomically designed orthotic that helps place the foot in an optimum position to assist with proper alignment, stability and support.

