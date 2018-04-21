6 Fashionable Women’s Shoes for Spring With Comfortable Wide Toe Boxes

Sandals not your thing? That doesn’t mean you can’t treat your toes to some wiggle room this spring. While many high-end designers may be touting tapered toes, there are plenty of fashionable footwear options around that keep the human anatomy in mind, allowing room for all your little piggies.

Now, don’t think shoes that follow the natural contours of the foot can’t be cool. Take Birkenstock, for example. The company’s generous toe boxes are part of its lure, attracting a global following of comfort customers to fashionistas.

If a pair of these footbed sandals may be too extreme, there are active to tailored styles that broaden their toe boxes just enough to allow for some freedom of movement.

For a reality check, take this simple test. Plant you foot firmly on a piece of paper. Next, trace it toe to heel, then cut it out. Without folding the cutout, try slipping it into a pair of your current shoes. If you need to fold it even the slightest to ease it in, it might be time to try a pair of round-toe pumps from Ono, or Mary Jane with a ’60s vibe from OTBT.

Here, FN has curated a spring wardrobe of looks that provide room for all 10 toes.

1. Keen Hush Knit MG

This athleisure-inspired Mary Jane features a knit upper, odor control lining, and outsole with enhanced traction on wet surfaces.

2. Finn Comfort Arlberg

An easy-to-wear wool felt clog is designed with a removable cork footbed and adjustable instep strap for a customized fit.





3. El Naturalista Wakataua N413

A slingback incorporates a leather lining to help maintain a cool dry environment, while a recycled rubber outsole adds bounce to every step.

4. Ono Alpena Block Heel Pump

This round-toe pump incorporates a fully cushioned footbed, then picks up a modern block for walking ease.

5. OTBT Roadie Mary Jane Platform Wedge

A ‘60s-inspired platform wedge is designed with a contoured cushioned foobed and elastici instep strap for a customized fit.





6. Sofft Somers II Sneaker Mule

Keep it light and airy this spring with a slip-on sneaker with geometric cutouts and a platform for a hint of lift.

