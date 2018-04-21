Check Out the New FN!

6 Fashionable Women’s Shoes for Spring With Comfortable Wide Toe Boxes

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Barbara Schneider-Levy

Barbara Schneider-Levy

More Stories By Barbara

View All
Sofft Somers II sneaker mule.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Sandals not your thing? That doesn’t mean you can’t treat your toes to some wiggle room this spring. While many high-end designers may be touting tapered toes, there are plenty of fashionable footwear options around that keep the human anatomy in mind, allowing room for all your little piggies.

Now, don’t think shoes that follow the natural contours of the foot can’t be cool. Take Birkenstock, for example. The company’s generous toe boxes are part of its lure, attracting a global following of comfort customers to fashionistas.

If a pair of these footbed sandals may be too extreme, there are active to tailored styles that broaden their toe boxes just enough to allow for some freedom of movement.

For a reality check, take this simple test. Plant you foot firmly on a piece of paper. Next, trace it toe to heel, then cut it out. Without folding the cutout, try slipping it into a pair of your current shoes. If you need to fold it even the slightest to ease it in, it might be time to try a pair of round-toe pumps from Ono, or Mary Jane with a ’60s vibe from OTBT.

Here, FN has curated a spring wardrobe of looks that provide room for all 10 toes.

1. Keen Hush Knit MG

This athleisure-inspired Mary Jane features a knit upper, odor control lining, and outsole with enhanced traction on wet surfaces.

Keen Hush Knit MJ

Buy: Keen Hush Knit MG $79.95
Buy it

2. Finn Comfort Arlberg

An easy-to-wear wool felt clog is designed with a removable cork footbed and adjustable instep strap for a customized fit.

Finn Comfort Arlberg

Buy: Finn Comfort $195
Buy it

3. El Naturalista Wakataua N413

A slingback incorporates a leather lining to help maintain a cool dry environment, while a recycled rubber outsole adds bounce to every step.

El Naturalista Wakataua N413

Buy: El Naturalista Wakataua N413 $139
Buy it

 

4. Ono Alpena Block Heel Pump

This round-toe pump incorporates a fully cushioned footbed, then picks up a modern block for walking ease.

Ono Alpena Block Heel Pump

Buy: Ono Alpena Block Heel Pump $99.95
Buy it

 

5. OTBT Roadie Mary Jane Platform Wedge

A ‘60s-inspired platform wedge is designed with a contoured cushioned foobed and elastici instep strap for a customized fit.
OTBT Roadie Mary Jane Platform Wedge

Buy: OTBT Roadie Mary Jane Platform Wedge $98.95
Buy it

 

6. Sofft Somers II Sneaker Mule

Keep it light and airy this spring with a slip-on sneaker with geometric cutouts and a platform for a hint of lift.

Somers II Sneaker Mule SÖFFT

Buy: Sofft Somers II Sneaker Mule $79.95
Buy it

Want more?

These Doctors Have Different Opinions on the Pros and Cons of Wearing High Heels

How One Veteran Designer Is Making a Mark With a New Line of Comfortable Yet Stylish Shoes for Women

See the Comfort Shoes Oprah’s Wearing on the Cover of Her May Magazine

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad