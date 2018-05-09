Christian Louboutin’s New Bags Cost a Bundle, But Aid Female Artisans in Asia

Talk about looking and doing good. Christian Louboutin’s new set of limited-edition bags celebrate the culture and landscape of the Philippines — and also support its female artists.

While traveling in Asia, the designer became inspired by the brilliant colors and patterns he encountered in the Philippines. And he used those experiences as the inspiration for three bag styles that launched today. They include the mixed-material Manilacaba tote, offered in two versions; and the Swarovski crystal-and-shell Piloutin clutch.

Christian Louboutin with his Manilacaba tote. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The multicolored Manilacaba bags feature a center panel that is either blue denim or black satin, decorated with an image of Manila’s famed Jeepneys. The vehicles, which were left behind by American troops after World War II, are an important mode of transportation in the city and are typically decorated in vibrant colors to ward off ill luck.

The Christian Louboutin Manilacaba tote in black satin. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To create the textiles for the side panels of the totes, Louboutin tapped the skills of female Filipino artisans by partnering with the GREAT Women in ASEAN initiative. GREAT, which stands for Gender Responsive Economic Action for the Transformation of Women, does as its name implies — it aims to improve the economic situation of Asian female artists by promoting and sharing their products with the wider world.

“I’ve always been captivated by the Philippines. I love traveling. There is always something to see,” Louboutin told FN. “I work with the most wonderful artisans from all over the world, and recognized the quality of craftmanship of the GREAT Women in ASEAN artisans.”

Christian Louboutin with members of the GREAT Women in ASEAN initiative. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To get your hands on the Piloutin clutch, you’ll have to act fast. There are just 10 and they are being sold only at Christian Louboutin boutiques globally.

The Manilacaba totes, though, are available now on the brand’s website, priced at $1,590. But before you balk at the price, know that 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the GREAT Women in ASEAN initiative.

