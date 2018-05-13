6 Waterproof Shoes to Shop That Are Comfortable All Day Long

No need to step into a pair of heavy rain boots to keep feet dry these days. Increasingly, footwear companies are offering innovative waterproof alternatives that include easy-to-wear clogs for women or classic oxfords for men.

One important thing to remember when shopping for waterproof shoes: Don’t confuse the term with water-resistant. While many shoes are seam-sealed to keep out water, others simply feature materials that repel water and are more suited for wear in a light rain.

You can get the most bang for your buck by reading any hangtags carefully that offer details about a shoe’s construction and waterproofing features. A more expensive shoe will likely have more elevated features.

Here, FN has selected a range of styles that will keep you fashionably dry.

1. Women’s Blondo Bailey Espadrille

This classic summertime favorite is designed with a seam-sealed Aquaprotect waterproof construction and natural rubber outsole.

2. Women’s Clarks Muckers Trail

A waterproof construction with nubuck, synthetic and textile upper keeps feet dry, while a removable OrthoLite footbed keeps them comfortable.

3. Women’s Bogs Sauvie Solid Clog

Easy to wear slip-on styling features a seamless construction, durable rubber outsole with BioGrip slip-resistant outsoles that offer underfoot safety in wet conditions.

4. Men’s Rockport Rugged Bucks Plaintoe

This classic buck features a Hydro-Shield construction that includes a waterproof leather upper, sealed seams, waterproof insole and gusseted tongue, while a quick-drying mesh lining and polyurethane footbed add all-day comfort.

5. Men’s Columbia Crestwood

A low-profile trail shoe features an Omni-Tech waterproof breathable seam-sealed bootie construction, Techlite midsole for cushioning, and Omni-Grip rubber outsole with multidirectional lugs for enhanced traction.

6. Men’s Dunham Litchfield Slip-on

This slip-on features a seam-sealed waterproof construction with twin side goring for an easy fit and slip-resistant outsole.

