5 On-Sale Athleisure Shoes to Wear to Your Next Yoga Class

So, you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to stay fit and de-stress — and there’s no better way than signing up for a yoga class. Now that you’ve made the commitment, it’s time to gear up with the right equipment and apparel. Yoga is a relatively low-cost activity, requiring a yoga mat and clothing that’s lightweight and flexible (both of which are available at a wide range of price points).

Even though footwear is not required for yoga, you still need a comfortable pair to get you to and from class. And what about taking a break from class for a smoothie at the gym’s juice bar? You wouldn’t want to go barefoot.

What you need is a pair of athleisure shoes — a hybrid that bridges sneaker and casual styling. We found five of them that, lucky for you, are on sale now. And thanks to the athleisure movement (where yoga apparel is worn practically everywhere by everyone), it’s easy to get extra mileage out of these comfortable soles as you run errands around town. Shop our favorites, below.

1. Salvatore Ferragamo Nappa Leather/Tweed Sneaker

Chic ballet style in with signature bow detail, lightly padded leather insole and durable rubber outsole.

2. Franco Sarto Odella Slip-On Sneaker

Snug, stretch material and lightweight platform sole give this slip-on a modern vibe.

3. Skechers Empire Game-On

Lightweight, colorful knit style is easy to slip on-and-off with bungee style lacing, then made extra comfortable with memory foam footbed.

4. Giuseppe Zanotti Slip-On

This luxury athleisure style features a soft fabric upper, lightly padded insole and outsole with a hint of bounce.

5. Propet TravelActiv Mary Jane

Mesh upper keeps feet cool and dry, while the cushioned insole and flexible bottom add support and comfort.