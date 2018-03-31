How to Buy Fall’s Hottest Shoe Trends Right Now

The fall 2018 collections won’t begin to arrive in store until August, so unless you’re Rihanna and have Anthony Vaccarello on speed-dial, you have two options: You can either spend the next five months making BFFs with the sales assistants and personal shoppers in your favorite boutiques or take matters into your own hands. Many of fall’s hottest trends already started building for spring, so get ahead of the curve and check out our shopping guide full of both designer splurges and high street steals.

Spot Check

The polka dot is a year round affair. It knocks spots off other prints and is a motif as appropriate to spring as it is for fall. Designers including royal favorite Richard Quinn and Emanuel Ungaro (with a little help from Malone Souliers) gave us full looks. Get involved now with Paul Andrew or a quick fix from Topshop.

Richard Quinn fall '18 CREDIT: REX

Related News Trump’s Tariffs, Claire’s Bankruptcy & Nike’s Exec Shake-Up: 5 Stories Dominating Fashion News This Month I Tried This Foot Spray to Keep My Feet From Hurting in Heels & It Was Life-Changing

Topshop polka dot pumps CREDIT: Courtesy

The Rodeo

You can wear a Western boot with just about anything which is why the rodeo is a perfect crossover trend. Invest now and these boots will see you right through to 2019. Japanese label Toga is our mid-price go-to.

One of Isabel Marant 's many cowgirl looks for fall '18. CREDIT: REX

Toga Western boot CREDIT: Courtesy

Raise Your Game

Backstage at the Saint Laurent show, Anthony Vaccarello told FN that he wanted to give his footwear a “tougher” more “glam rock” edge. These power platforms were just the thing to balance out his eighties power shoulders. We love the & Other Stories high street take.

An embellished eighties-esque frock and glam platform boots at Saint Laurent fall '18. CREDIT: REX

& Other Stories platform boots CREDIT: Courtesy

Get Your Rocks On

Earlobes, fingers and décolletés are not the only places to sport a sparkler. From Miu Miu on the runway to collections by Aquazzura and Roger Vivier, designers decreed we add our feet to the list ripe for adornment.

Miu Miu fall '18 CREDIT: REX

Roger Vivier jewel sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy

Zara bejeweled slingback shoes CREDIT: Courtesy

In The Clear

Chanel lent luxury clout to the naked shoe trend for spring and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing gave us the 2.0 version for fall. His plastic boots came with a new season neon twist. This is a trend that refuses point blank to die so if you’ve not yet succumbed, time to give up and join the party.

A model walking for Balmain fall '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kendall + Kylie clear boot CREDIT: Courtesy

Checkmate

Fendi already gave us plaid hosiery for spring. For fall, Karl Lagerfeld simply upped the ante and translated it into full looks done in a tweedy checkered motif – right down to the matching boots. Monse and Ganni are the footwear names you need to know for spring.

Fendi fall '18 CREDIT: REX